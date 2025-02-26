Fans Upset as Netflix Cancels Western That ‘Could Have Been Their Yellowstone’
Netflix has canceled a very popular neo-Western series that some viewers thought could be the new Yellowstone, and fans turned to social media to share their disappointed reactions.
Netflix recently revealed that it was not renewing Territory, an Australian neo-Western that earned huge ratings in its first season, as well as rave reviews from critics and fans alike.
Territory debuted on Netflix in October of 2024, and the show was an immediate success.
According to C21 Media, Territory reached No. 2 on Netflix’s Global Top 10 English TV shows in its first week, and the show also received 6.4 million views in its first four days of streaming. The series also earned a Top 10 ranking in 74 different countries and reached No. 1 in 11 countries, including Australia and New Zealand.
Even so, those numbers were not enough to convince the network to greenlight a second season for the show, which starred former Longmire star Robert Taylor and former Fringe star Anna Torv.
Set in the rough-and-tumble world of Australia's cattle business, Territory drew instant comparisons to Yellowstone due to some similar themes. The show followed the Lawson family, who have owned Marianne Station — the largest cattle station in the world — for generations.
In the opening minutes of the pilot, the rightful heir to the multi-million-dollar cattle empire died under mysterious circumstances. That set off a fight among the rest of the Lawsons over who would step up to lead the family business as it came under attack from outside interests who wanted to take the land.
C21 Media reports that sources involved in the show's production were confident it would be picked up for a second season, and the cast and most of the crew were ready to return to work when Netflix announced its decision.
Netflix has not shared its reasons for the cancelation, but rumors attribute the decision to production timing and conflicts with Netflix's schedule.
RELATED: Yellowstone's Best Scenes Revealed
Disappointed fans turned to X to vent about the cancellation, with @JedAmosT writing, "F--k. They canceled Territory after one season? I dug that show."
"Why does Netflix always cancel the best shows???" @justforIngrid writes. "Territory had so much potential."
"Damn shame, Territory was a good show," @Biggamehnter adds. "First they screw Anna Torv with Mindhunter hiatus / who knows. Now they cancel this which could have been their Yellowstone. If continued better."
"THIS IS BULLS--T!!!!" @BossInfinity4 writes in an impassioned all-caps post. "THIS WAS AN INTRIGUING SERIES!!! BIG MISTAKE!!!!"
Netflix still has Season 1 of Territory available as a six-episode limited series.
PICTURES: Get a First Look at 'Yellowstone' Season 5, Part 2
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
PICTURES: See Inside Kevin Costner's Spectacular Colorado Ranch
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
PICTURES: See Inside 'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser's Spectacular California Ranch
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
See Inside 'Yellowstone' Star Ryan Bingham's Gorgeous $2.45 Million Estate
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
PICTURES: See Inside 'Yellowstone' Star Hassie Harrison's Spectacular $2.7 Million Villa
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
PICTURES: See Inside 'Yellowstone' Actor Barret Swatek's $100 Million Malibu Estate
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
PICTURES: See Inside 'Yellowstone' Star Jen Landon's $1.8 Million Eco-Friendly California Home
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
You Can Rent a Cabin on the Ranch From 'Yellowstone' - See Pictures
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
Sterling Whitaker is a Senior Writer and Senior Editor for Taste of Country. He focuses on celebrity real estate, as well as coverage of Yellowstone and related shows like 1883 and 1923. He's interviewed cast members including Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, Sam Elliott and Harrison Ford, and Whitaker is also known for his in-depth interviews with country legends including Don Henley, Rodney Crowell, Trace Adkins, Ronnie Milsap, Ricky Skaggs and more.