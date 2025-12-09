After the success of Paramount series Yellowstone, Netflix has launched what seems to be their version of an 1800's based Western, The Abandons, from Kurt Sutter, the creator of the wildly successful FX show Sons of Anarchy.

Even though the show's first season was just released on Netflix on Dec. 4, it is already one of their top-trending shows on the platform (globally No. 2, U.S. No. 3 as of Dec. 9).

It has already gotten a lot of people talking — both good and bad.

Who Stars in New Netflix Show The Abandons?

The Abandons stars Gillian Anderson and Lena Headey.

Netflix Netflix loading...

Even though it has a pretty bad Rotten Tomatoes score in the 20 percent area, The Abandons is gaining headway.

READ MORE: These Are the Most Shocking Deaths in Yellowstone History

That's partly due to the fact that the genre of TV shows based in the 1800s and in the Wild West are doing so well, thanks to Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone phenomenon.

Netflix Netflix loading...

According to Marie Claire, some critics are saying that it might be doing well due to its big-name cast and cliffhanger ending, which makes you want to spend a whole Saturday blowing through the whole first season.

Will There Be a Second Season of The Abandons?

That hasn't been decided. Netflix usually waits a little while to fully evaluate the series and its viewership before making that decision.

Get our free mobile app

Netflix ordered The Abandons to series in October of 2022.

Netflix Netflix loading...

Yellowstone started airing on Paramount + in 2018. So it would seem as if the Netflix execs took note of the success of Yellowstone and ordered The Abandons, but then had to wait about three years for it to be shot, edited and produced and ready for air.

The Abandons is not the only show to feature violence. Click through below to see the most surprising deaths across the Yellowstone franchise.

17 Most Stunning Yellowstone Franchise Deaths No character is safe in Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone universe. Here are the 17 most stunning deaths from 1883 1923 and five seasons of Yellowstone. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes