Amidst the pandemic that we are all dealing with, there are still some country albums coming to keep us entertained.

I'm personally pumped that there are three Christmas albums coming our way this month. One from the Queen herself, Dolly Parton, another one from the ladies of Maddie & Tae and last but certainly not least, Runaway June.

Rascal Flatts are coming out with a greatest hits album called Twenty Years of Rascal Flatts: The Greatest Hits. I can't wait to go actually pick up a physical copy of this to save, because I love them. Brothers Osborne, Tanya Tucker, Trace Adkins, Wynonna Judd and Cam are also among those releasing an album or EP this month.

Which country album are you most excited for in October 2020?

Oct. 2: Dolly Parton, A Holly Dolly Christmas

Oct. 2: Rascal Flatts, Twenty Years of Rascal Flatts: The Greatest Hits

Oct. 9: Brothers Osborne, Skeletons

Oct. 16: Runaway June, When I Think About Christmas EP

Oct. 16: Tanya Tucker, Live From the Troubadour EP

Oct. 16: Trace Adkins, Ain't That Kind of Cowboy EP

Oct. 23: Terry McBride, Rebels & Angels

Oct. 30: Cam, The Other Side

Oct. 30: Wynonna, Recollections EP