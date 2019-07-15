Luke Combs continues to drop new musical gems for his loyal fans. On Thursday (July 11), Combs turned to Instagram to share a video of an unreleased song titled "Reasons."

Standing on an empty stage with a guitar in hand, Combs performs an acoustic version of the song that has him questioning the reasons behind certain aspects of life, like why beer and wine aren't sold on Sunday and why his mother bestowed him with a curfew when he turned 18.

But he gets to the heart of the song as he ponders why the woman he loved broke his heart, taking us inside the bar where he's drowning away his pain, wondering why the guys next to him keep raising their glasses while he's sitting there wrapped in sadness.

"But they got their reasons / Just like you / When you walked out of my life when you didn't have to / You sent me reeling / There's nothing I can do / About you taking my heart and breaking it right in two / So if you see me soaking in these thoughts I'm thinking / Drowning in some bar room off the deep end / I've got my reasons," he sings over an acoustic melody, his voice echoing through the venue.

"There are a lot of things out there that happen that I don't always understand, so I wrote a song about it," Combs explains in the video's caption.

The soon-to-be superstar has lifted the veil on a series of unreleased songs he's working on, with "Reasons" following closely behind "Better Together." Fans may get to hear these songs live as Combs continues on his Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour, to which he recently added five new dates after others sold out.