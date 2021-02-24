Poll: What’s Your Favorite New Song on the Radio for February 2021?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more!

February 2021 is exploding with new country on the radio. I think we are now seeing the fruits of the labor that was being put in during the pandemic and lockdowns and quarantines, and I am certainly not mad about it.

Dan + Shay's "Glad You Exist" just hit the radio earlier this month and has already become one of our biggest songs on Taste of Country Nights. It will surely be huge at weddings this wedding season.

Blake Shelton's "Minimum Wage" came out earlier this month with some controversy right out the gate, but the song is really starting to take off on the radio. Jon Pardi's "Tequila Little Time" was just released to country radio and it has quickly become one of my personal favorite songs — it's my jam!

Parmalee and Blanco Brown's "Just The Way" is shooting up the radio charts quickly. For me, personally, it's so good to hear Parmalee back on the radio. Finally, Luke Combs teased "Forever After All" on his social media last summer, and now it has been released to country radio. As with all other Luke Combs songs, expect this to be a No. 1 hit before too long. Here are some more:

New Songs on the Radio for February 2021:

Chris Bandi, “Would Have Loved Her”

Jameson Rodgers (Feat. Luke Combs) - "Cold Beer Callin' My Name"

Jimmie Allen (Feat. Brad Paisley), “Freedom Was a Highway”

Kameron Marlowe, “Sober as a Drunk”

Kenny Chesney, “Knowing You”

Lanco, “Near Mrs.”

Lauren Alaina (Feat. Jon Pardi), “Getting Over Him”

Parker McCollum, “To Be Loved by You”

Restless Road, “Took One Look at Her Momma”

Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris, “Chasing After You”

Taylor Swift, “Love Story” (Taylor’s Version)