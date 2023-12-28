Where to See Your Favorite Country Stars on TV This New Year’s Eve

With Christmas 2023 in the rearview, it's time to look ahead to the next big holiday, New Year's Eve: A time for partying and ringing in 2024 with some great country music.

That's equally true for country fans and stars. The same artists who spent last weekend's holiday relaxing and enjoying meals with family are now preparing for a big return to the stage, at an array of different New Year's Eve television specials and festive events.

It's worth noting that one New Year's Eve tradition will be notably absent this year. According to People, Miley Cyrus' Miley's New Year's Eve Party will not be returning to NBC this year. Last year, Dolly Parton — who is Cyrus' godmother — co-hosted that event.

Luke Bryan is also sitting out the televised New Year's events, and for good reason: He's booked for a date on his Las Vegas residency that same night. Bryan will give performances at Vegas' the Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas on Dec. 30 and Dec. 31.

Still, there will be plenty of action happening from the country genre on New Year's Eve. Without further ado, here's where all of your favorite country stars will be when the ball drops at midnight on Sunday night (Dec. 31) — and how to tune in and watch them.

New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash

When it comes to country-specific New Year's celebrations, it simply doesn't get bigger than Nashville's Big Bash, a five-hour holiday special broadcasting live from Music City and celebrating midnight both on Eastern and Central time.

Blake Shelton is performing with Trace Adkins, Lainey Wilson is teaming up with Jackson Dean and Grace Bowers and the Brothers Osborne will take the stage with Trombone Shorty during the broadcast — and that's just the beginning of the all-star lineup. Also performing are Kane Brown, Old Dominion, Hardy, Elle King, Cody Johnson, Parker McCollum, Megan Moroney, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Thomas Rhett, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Morgan Wallen and Bailey Zimmerman.

The Big Bash is now in its third year of running on television, though before it became a nationwide broadcast, it was a beloved Nashville party. The show airs on CBS starting at 7:30PM ET on Sunday night. Fans can also stream the show on Paramount+.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest

This staple New Year's special — now in its 52nd year running, and 19th with Ryan Seacrest as host — is an all-genre show, so if you're only interested in country music, you might want to skip this one. There's only one country performer on the bill, but he's a big one.

Jelly Roll is repping the country genre live from Times Square in New York City on New Year's Eve. Not only that, but his wife, Bunnie XO will be there, and according to an Instagram post she shared last week, she'll be introducing Jelly's performance on live TV. Jelly's on a bill with stars like Megan Thee Stallion, Green Day, Bebe Rexha, Ludacris and Janelle Monae, plus Post Malone — who might not be an official country star, but he's been teasing a country album for a while now, and he recently performed on the CMA Awards.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve will air on ABC starting at 8PM ET on Sunday night.

New Year's Eve Live With Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen

Another lineup of stars will be celebrating New Year's Eve in New York City, too: This special, hosted by Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, will feature musical performances as well as interviews and appearances from comedians, actors and magician David Blaine.

It's an all-genre show, but country music will be well-represented, with performances from Miranda Lambert and Darius Rucker. Other acts on the bill include Enrique Iglesias, the Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5, Flo Rida and Rod Stewart.