Have you heard? Yellowstone is coming back on Sunday, Nov. 10.

In honor of new episodes, we're dropping new merchandise, and fans of the show will certainly want to stock up.

This line is inspired by our favorite characters, Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler. You'll also find a Godfather-tinged shirt and one commemorating the ominous Train Station.

See our new products below and load up your cart! The Y Collection has plenty of items that will make great Christmas presents for the Yellowstone lover in your life.

Yellowstone Meets The Godfather

If you've ever noticed some similarities between Yellowstone and The Godfather, you're not alone. There's an element of "don't take sides against the family" to the Dutton family as they work to save the ranch that has been a part of their legacy for generations.

This Godfather-inspired design features the shows name in a similar font to the mob family movies, but we're replaced the "Y" with the infamous branding iron. Those bearing this mark can never go against the family, or else it's a trip to the Train Station.

Chose from a variety of colors and sizes XS to 5XL.

Better Call Rip

Got yourself into a pickle? The Dutton family has got a guy for that: Rip Wheeler. No one has more allegiance to John Dutton or the ranch than he does — he's willing to go above and beyond the call of duty to take care of anything or anyone who stands in the family's way. That's why they call him "The Fixer."

This "Better Call Rip" design is a parody of the Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul. Just like Saul becomes the best attorney for Albuquerque's most notorious criminal, Rip is willing to get his hands dirty to protect those he's most loyal to.

Chose from a variety of colors and sizes XS to 5XL.

I Am the Tornado

In the Yellowstone universe, Beth Dutton is the tornado, and everyone else that stands in her way is the trailer park. She's strong, she's fierce and she's wildly unpredictable. And those reasons are why we love her so much.

In Season 3, Ep. 5, she famously says the line, "I am the tornado." Once again, Roarke Morris is hassling her about giving up the ranch, threatening she won't want to the heat that follows if she refuses. That's when she tells him about storms that destroy small towns and compares him to a weak trailer park and herself as the twister that wipes it out.

Chose from a variety of colors and sizes XS to 5XL.

Welcome to the Train Station

Once you bear the mark of the Dutton Ranch, your fate is sealed: You either do what is required of you or you're taken to the Train Station.

Oh, you think that means you get a ticket home? Not at all. Instead, you just punched your ticket to your eternal home.

This "Welcome to The Train Station" design takes inspiration from the giant postcard billboards you see on the side of the road welcoming you into the state or town you're driving into. The only problem is, this ain't the kind of place you want to be vacationing in!

Chose from a variety of colors and sizes XS to 5XL.