NFL Players Eat an Ungodly Amount of This Childhood Snack

It's fairly safe to say that the NFL, in all its dominance and physical prowess, might be powered by one simple, childhood snack — the humble Uncrustables.

Per The New York Times, Smuckers' Uncrustables have become a locker room staple across the league, with players slamming them during halftime for a mid-game pick-me-up. A quick count from 2023 suggests NFL players consumed more than 80,000 crust-less sandwiches during training camp, practice sessions and games.

Which NFL Teams Eat the Most Uncrustables Each Year?

The sheer amount of Uncrustables that are eaten each year is fairly spread out across the league. The publication broke down consumption to a weekly basis, and there is one team that stands out from the rest.

The Denver Broncos eat 700 Uncrustables in a week, more than double that of the Seattle Seahawks, who came in second with 320. The Jacksonville Jaguars (315), Miami Dolphins (300) and Atlanta Falcons (250) rounded out the top 5.

On the other slice of bread, the New Orleans Saints and Cincinnati Bengals eat the least number of Uncrustables at 50 each a week. The Las Vegas Raiders (60), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (70) and Dallas Cowboys (75) were also at the bottom of the barrel.

What Are Uncrustables?

Smuckers first introduced Uncrustables in 1995. The product is a pre-packaged peanut butter and jelly sandwich without a crust. Instead, the sandwich is crimped at the edges to create a pocket of the nostalgic flavors.

Uncrustables come in a variety of flavors like classic grape or strawberry jelly. Customers can also find raspberry, honey, and chocolate hazelnut flavors, or just plain peanut butter. Uncrustables also come in regular or wheat bread.