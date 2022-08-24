Nicole Kidman is officially fitness goals. The Oscar-winning actress, who is married to country superstar Keith Urban, revealed photos from an edgy new photoshoot for Perfect magazine in which she flexes her impressive muscles.

In a cover photo the magazine shared on social media, Kidman stands straight in front of the camera and flexes her bicep muscles with a determined face. The photoshoot also reveals a striking new hairstyle for the 55-year-old actress, showing her sporting hip-length red locks with bluntly cut, chin-length bangs. She wore a colorful tank top and a short Diesel wrap-around piece in the photo.

Kidman also turned to her personal Instagram page to share more photos from the shoot. In the first photo, she can be seen cutting her own bangs. In two others, she poses in a two-piece denim outfit, showcasing her toned abs. In another, she stands in a cream-colored jacket, and there is yet another snap showcasing the tank top outfit.

The shoot features many artistic, almost abstract photos, including one of Kidman reaching her hand into a goldfish tank. There is a closeup photo of Kidman's face, and in the last photo, she gives a model-worthy look straight into the camera.

Other photos Kidman posted show her holding a vintage video camera and sporting other unique outfits.

The comments were filled with enthusiasm from fans and fellow celebrities, with country singer Lindsay Ell writing "Wowow" and Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild commenting, "Stunning!!!!!!!"

The photos are set to be featured in the magazine's third issue, releasing on Sept. 1. The theme of the issue is #PerfectCelebration, and the publication aims to "celebrate the achievements of the most outstanding figures in culture, spanning from fashion, TV and music, to art, politics and design." The features also double as the magazine's annual awards, with Kidman receiving the award of "Perfect Icon."

