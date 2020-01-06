Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman’s Australian Home Threatened by Wildfires

During Golden Globe Awards red carpet interviews on Sunday (Jan. 5), Nicole Kidman said her and Keith Urban's Australian home is standing, but quickly deflected to larger issues — much larger issues.

A spokesperson for the actress reveals their residence is under threat as wildfires burn across the country, especially on the eastern coast near cities like Sydney, where Urban and Kidman are said to have two homes. The wildfires have been burning since September, but extreme heat and droughts have added fuel — to the point that more than 12 million acres have been affected. That's approximately half the size of Tennessee and six times larger that the California wildfires of 2018.

"It’s not about us, it’s about this country right now," Kidman told Access Hollywood on the carpet. "This beautiful, beautiful country. The animals, the people, everything."

Several media outlets like US Weekly and Fox News share information from unidentified sources that reveal Kidman was in tears at a Golden Globes event on Saturday, and that she apologized for being less than her best during interviews on Sunday. Both she and Urban struck a somber tone during the Access Hollywood interview, with the country singer and fellow Australia resident (he was born in New Zealand) remarking that the area will need help for a long, long time.

See Pictures of Keith Urban's Tennessee Farm House:

The couple had just spent the holidays in Australia and shared pictures of their getaway with followers on Instagram. They donated $500 thousand to the Rural Fire Services.

This isn't the first time Urban has been affected by fire. When he was 10 years old his family's home burned to the ground.