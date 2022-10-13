Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. ​​​​​​​​​​​This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.

Season 20 of American Idol was one to remember not only for the audience, but for the winner, Noah Thompson. I had a chance to sit down with him and he is a raw, genuine talent, waiting to explode on the country music scene.

I love talking to American Idol winners, especially soon after they have won. There is a real rawness to them, and Noah has it. He admitted to me as he was sitting down that this was like his fourth ever interview on radio, and that he was not sure what to expect.

Noah was recovering from COVID-19 when he found himself among the Top 3 contestants left on the show. He had to stay in his hotel room while he had a video chat with the one and only Carrie Underwood. He told me how he loved Carrie, but wasn't too familiar with how to sing any of her songs.

For Carrie, talking to Noah was very emotional for her, she really connected with him. For Noah, he was telling me how nervous he was just to be talking to Carrie, and on top of that, he was still feeling sick from COVID.

We chatted about everything from his and HunterGirl's friendship, to how the boys from the construction site treat him now that he has won American Idol. I really like Noah Thompson and I think for sure he will be a force to be reckoned with on the country music scene for years to come.

Check out my full conversation with American Idol Season 20 winner Noah Thompson here.

