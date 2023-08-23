Oliver Anthony sure loves Goochland. The "Rich Men North of Richmond" singer has worn the same green T-shirt for two of his three public appearances, and now the market is flooded with replicas and spinoffs.

Even Walmart is in on the Goochland love!

We zoomed in on the logo from the shirt Anthony chose to wear to record the original version of "Rich Men ..." earlier this month. There's a white cow standing on top of the word "Goochland." Normally fans would pass over this detail, but nothing has been "normal" about the Farmville, Va., native's ascent to the top of the charts.

That was a clue.

What Is Goochland?

Goochland is a city and a county 31 miles west of Richmond, Va., along I-64. There's no evidence Anthony ever lived or worked there, but it's about an hour from his Farmville homw, so maybe he kicked it there for awhile when he was younger.

Perennial MLB All-Star Justin Verlander graduated from Goochland High School in 2001, before attending Old Dominion University and being drafted by the Detroit Tigers in 2004. Another baseball player named John Hicks also comes from Goochland. It's believed that Thomas Jefferson once lived within the boundaries of the county.

Given the passion for "Rich Men ..." and Anthony, it's no surprise that supply and demand for Goochland T-shirts has soared. A Google search reveals dozens of copycats on sites like Etsy. Others have simply borrowed the town's name to create a unique design. For example, Walmart sells an "I Heart Goochland" tee for about $20.

