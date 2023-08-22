Here Is the Viral Response Song to Oliver Anthony’s ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’

"Rich Men North of Richmond" singer Oliver Anthony has been put on blast in a new folk song called "Rich Men Earning North of a Million." English activist and songwriter Billy Bragg challenges several of Anthony's key points and ultimately asks, "Are you gonna take action now you sung your damn song?"

Bragg's retort promotes labor unions as the way to solve many of the issues Anthony serves up in "Rich Men ..." "Join a union / Fight for better pay / You better join a union, brother / Organize today," he sings during each chorus.

"Rich Men of North Richmond" targets the government for issues plaguing American workers.

The viral hit his currently No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making Anthony the first to debut at No. 1 on that all-genre chart without ever having appeared in another capacity first.

"Stuck in a New World," "Doggon It" and "Rich Man's Gold" are three more Oliver Anthony songs that involve the plight of the American worker.

Related: Here Are the Lyrics to Oliver Anthony's "Rich Men North of Richmond"

Bragg's "Rich Men Earning North of a Million" dropped on YouTube on Sunday and has gained 87,000 streams on YouTube in its first two days. The three-verse folk song (full lyrics below) includes several sharp responses to Anthony's ideology.

Beyond his suggestion to unionize, Bragg implores Anthony and his fans to do something to better their own lives. He also urges compassion on issues like personal health. "So we ain't gonna punch down on those who need / A bit of understanding and some solidarity / That ain't right, friend," he sings.

The final verse finds the 65-year-old going beyond the scope of Anthony's song to touch on issues some of his fans may prioritize.

Well, we know your culture wars are there to distract / While libertarian billionaires avoid paying tax / You wanna talk about bathrooms while the floodwaters rise / The forest is on fire and the wind burns our eyes, ah / Something's wrong here.

As of Tuesday morning (Aug. 22), "Rich Men North of Richmond" has over 32 million streams on YouTube. It became the No. 1 song in America on the strength of sales, with more than 147,000 downloads last week (per Billboard).

Billy Bragg's "Rich Men Earning North of a Million" Lyrics:

If you're selling your soul, working all day / Overtime hours for bullshit pay / Well, nothing's gonna change if all you do / Is wish you could wake up and it not be true.

Chorus:

Join a union / Fight for better pay / You better join a union, brother

Organize today.

You'll see where the problem really lies / When the union comes around / Rich men earning north of a million / Wanna keep the working folk down / Wanna keep the working folk down.

If you form a union, you'll soon find / That working people are all of one kind / So we ain't gonna punch down on those who need / A bit of understanding and some solidarity / That ain't right friend.

If you're struggling with your health / And you're putting on the pounds / Doctor gives you opiates to help you get around / Well, wouldn't it be better for folks like you and me / If medicine was subsidized and healthcare was free?

Repeat Chorus

It comes down to the self same thing / If you're black or white or brown / Rich men earning north of a million / Wanna keep the working folk down / Wanna keep the working folk down.

Well, we know your culture wars are there to distract / While libertarian billionaires avoid paying tax / You wanna talk about bathrooms while the floodwaters rise / The forest is on fire and the wind burns our eyes, ah / Something's wrong here.

Well, they wanna divide us because together we're strong / Are you gonna take action now you sung your damn song / If you don't like the rich men having total control / You better get the union to roll.

Repeat Chorus

Don't matter if you live in the city / Or some little country town / Rich men earning north of a million / Rich men earning north of a million / I say, rich men earning north of a million / Wanna keep the working folk down / Wanna keep the working folk down.

The Best Oliver Anthony Songs — His Entire Catalog, Ranked A chronological listen of Oliver Anthony 's songs shows a longterm effort to massage the themes present in "Rich Men of North Richmond." Fans will also find he's capable of so much more than being a blue collar folk hero.

The best Oliver Anthony songs are dynamic and complete. They also hold true to the buoyant optimism he speaks of during candid conversations on his YouTube page. Hope isn't always present, however — tracks released in late summer 2022 find the Virginia-raised singer on a dark path, singing of heartbreak and suicide. You can hear and see (if there's video) the strains of life across his face.

Taste of Country ranked all 16 songs Anthony has released so far. Most are cell phone recordings, but we didn't hold a lack of production quality against him. Instead, each song is rated based on strength of message, originality and overall appeal. "Rich Men ..." ranks third, which is not a criticism of his debut hit as much as it is praise of two other mostly unheard-of songs.