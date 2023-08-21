Oliver Anthony has played two wholesome, country music-friendly venues since dropping "Rich Men of North Richmond." His next concert will test his appeal with an edgier audience.

The 2023 Blue Ridge Rock Festival features Five Finger Death Punch, Slipknot, Shinedown and Pantera as headliners. Supporting acts for the four-day event include Limp Bizkit, Megadeth, Evanescence and more.

Per WFXR-TV in Roanoke, Va., Anthony has been added to the Sept. 7-10 fest at Virginia International Raceway.

To date, Anthony has played two shows in North Carolina and reviews have been positive (see below).

YouTube streams of "Rich Men North of Richmond" are nearing 30 million, while Spotify streams are at 14 million since the song's Aug. 8 release.

A 2022 single called "Ain't Gotta Dollar" is his second most popular streamer, with just over three million plays on Spotify.

Related: Here Are the Lyrics to Oliver Anthony's "Rich Men North of Richmond"

The exact date and time of Anthony's performance is not yet known, although a post at the festival's Facebook page says it won't be on Thursday, Sept. 7.

"Date/time will be released during set times announcement 10-14 days before the festival," organizers share in revealing the booking.

A full list of Anthony's upcoming performances is not available at his Facebook page, which he says is standing in for an official website until that's ready. Billboard did share one other upcoming concert during their interview with his manager: On Oct. 7, look for Anthony to play Big River Outdoors Campground in Irondale, Mo.

Oliver Anthony Concert Reviews:

Both Rolling Stone and Billboard attended Anthony's show in Moyock, N.C., on Saturday (Aug. 19), and both came away with positive and similar reviews. Anthony played for several thousand people (between 6K and 8K, Billboard says), and after an opening prayer he started his set with "I Want to Go Home."

"Ain't Gotta Dollar," "90 Some Chevy," and "I Gotta Get Sober" (all available on digital streaming platforms) led a simple, mid-tempo setlist that found the singer saying little beyond "thank you" to his fans.

There were no special guests this time (Jamey Johnson appeared during Anthony's first post-"Rich Men" show in North Carolina) and any mention of politics was muted. Billboard notes how even though some want to tie "Rich Men ..." to conservative politics, Anthony kept the focus on the music:

At one point, the crowd began chanting 'USA! USA!' and at another moment, a crowd member attempted to begin a 'Let’s Go Brandon' anti-president Biden chant that quickly fizzled, even drawing criticism from some attendees seated farther from the stage.

"It’s hard to say with certainty just how much the genuine in-person reaction for Anthony is reflected on the charts," Rolling Stone concludes, "but this much is true: On a golf course in North Carolina, the enthusiasm for Anthony’s music went far deeper than any promotional efforts from conservative influencers."