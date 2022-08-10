Olivia Newton-John's only child has dedicated her last three social media posts to her late mother. Chloe Lattanzi is sharing childhood photos, behind-the-scenes video and more with fans on Instagram.

Newton-John died on Monday at age 73 after a long battle with cancer. Her husband John Easterling wrote an Instagram obituary for her that announced her death and named her next of kin. The couple married in 2008. From 1984 to 1995, she was married to actor Matt Lattanzi, whom she met filming the movie Xanadu. Chloe Lattanzi was born in 1986.

The first tribute to her mother came on Aug. 5, three days before her death. "I worship this woman," the singer and actress writes.

News of Newton-John's death was sudden, but not unexpected. She announced she had Stage IV cancer in 2017, but had been publicly battling the disease with plant-based medicines. Her Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund supported research into this type of treatment. On Instagram, Easterling asked for donations to that fund in lieu of flowers.

Chloe Lattanzi is also in the plant-based medicine business. In 2017, News.Com.Au shared that she and her boyfriend were living in Oregon and starting a marijuana business. The now 36-year-old has been candid about her battles with addiction and her flubbed plastic surgeries.

A non-captioned post shared on the day her mother died offered seven photos, from Chloe's childhood to more recent:

In 2021, Newton-John and her daughter recorded a duet called "Window in the Wall." In her most recent post to Instagram, Lattanzi takes fans into the studio for the recording of the song. She also offers some candid moments, like mother hugging daughter. The song was never released on an album, but it is available through Amazon.

"You are my lighthouse mama," Lattanzi writes. "My safe place. My heart space. It has been my honor and continues to be my honor to be your baby and best friend. You are an angel on earth and everyone touched by you has been blessed. I love you forever my life giver, my teacher, my mama."

To date, Lattanzi has released one studio album. In 2007 she appeared in the grand finale of Australian Idol.

