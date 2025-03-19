How to Watch ‘Opry 100: A Live Celebration,’ Grand Ole Opry’s Television Special
A three-hour-long tribute to the Grand Ole Opry's first 100 years airs and streams on Wednesday night (March 19). Here's how you can watch, for free.
You don't need cable to watch Opry 100: A Live Celebration. The country music television special is set to feature more than 40 singers and celebrities, plus appearances from current Opry members including Randy Travis, Sara Evans, Scotty McCreery, Jeannie Seely and more.
There will also be a rare Alan Jackson television performance. Keep reading for the full lineup and partial song selection, plus how you can watch this show for free.
What Is Opry 100: A Live Celebration?
The Grand Ole Opry has turned 100 years old, and they want to celebrate. So all current members have been asked to come together to pay tribute to the country music institution.
Legends including Loretta Lynn, Johnny Cash, Hank Williams and Charley Pride will be remembered with special collaborations. Modern hitmakers (and Opry members) like Luke Combs and Lainey Wilson will get to sing their own songs.
Blake Shelton is going to host the TV special, which airs live from Nashville's Grand Ole Opry and Ryman Auditorium.
How Can I Watch Opry 100?
Opry 100: A Live Celebration begins at 8PM ET on NBC. That means you just need a decent TV antenna to watch. The three hour show is also going to stream on Peacock.
Opry 100: A Live Celebration Performers [Set List]
Previously, the Grand Ole Opry had only released a list of performers for Wednesday night's TV special, but on Tuesday, a partial set list was revealed. It includes several high-profile collaborations, tributes and solo moments.
Here is everything we know about the performers, alphabetically:
Alan Jackson, "Chattahoochee"
Aloe Blacc and the McCrary Sisters, "Kiss an Angel Good Mornin'" (Charley Pride tribute)
Alison Krauss & Union Station
Amy Grant
Ashley McBryde and Jelly Roll, Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash tribute
Blake Shelton, Clint Black, Trace Adkins, '90s country music jam
Brad Paisley
Carly Pearce, Dolly Parton tribute
Carrie Underwood
Dierks Bentley
Eric Church
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, George Jones and Tammy Wynette tribute
Jamey Johnson
Keith Urban, "Don't It Make My Brown Eyes Blue" (Crystal Gayle tribute)
Kelsea Ballerini, "I Was Country When Country Wasn't Cool" (introduced by Barbara Mandrell)
Lady A
Lainey Wilson and Marty Stuart, "Things a Man Oughta Know" and a Hank Williams song
Luke Combs, "Hurricane" and a country classic
Post Malone and Travis Tritt, "T.R.O.U.B.L.E."
Reba McEntire, Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn Tribute
Ricky Skaggs
Steven Curtis Chapman
Terri Clark
The War and Treaty
Vince Gill
Yolanda Adams
Additionally, these Opry members are scheduled to appear: Bill Anderson, Chris Janson, Dustin Lynch, Seely, Lauren Alaina, Sara Evans and McCreery.
