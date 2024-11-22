Parker McCollum Says Miranda Lambert Will ‘Call Me Out on My B.S’

No surprise Miranda Lambert isn't afraid to call someone out — even a star like Parker McCollum.

Though McCollum was once just a fan of the "Little Red Wagon" hitmaker, the two Texans have become friends over the years. Most recently, they sang together as part of a tribute to another iconic Texan, George Strait, at the 2024 CMA Awards. McCollum is also a feature on Lambert's most recent album, on a song called "Santa Fe."

"I've been a fan of hers for a long time, and getting to sing with her on the CMAs is a dream come true," McCollum tells People, speaking of the performance honoring the King of Country on Wednesday night (Nov. 20).

"She's a good friend of mine now, and she'll call me out on my B.S. — that's when you know somebody's your good friend."

He also recalled some tough advice that the "Something Bad" singer gave him once.

"One time, Miranda said, 'You just need to slow down. You got what it takes to get there, but don't try to get it all today,'" McCollum remembers, "which is probably exactly what I needed to hear and probably still do. You can get caught up and lose your sense of patience at times."

"And so, for someone who's a seasoned vet like she is and who has been around and done it on such a high level for so long, she knows what she's talking about."

In the same interview in 2023, the "Hell of a Year" singer even said he dreamed of working with Lambert and Strait. Seems like his dream came true and so did Lambert's advice.