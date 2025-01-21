Parker McCollum opted for a patriotic anthem from the world of country music when he took the stage during the presidential inauguration.

The country singer was invited to perform at the Liberty Ball, and he chose to cover Toby Keith's "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue" to entertain the masses.

"American girls and American guys / We'll always stand up and salute / We'll always recognize / When we see Old Glory flying / There's a lot of men dead / So we can sleep in peace at night when we lay down our head," McCollum sings a capella before the band kicks in — watch below.

Fans Praise Parker McCollum's Toby Keith Cover

"You made Toby Proud today!!" one fan writes.

"Beautiful voice," another adds. "Rest in peace Toby. Parker sang your song so beautiful."

"Awesome job Parker," someone else chimes in.

"Well done," a fan shares. "Toby would be proud."

"Chills," someone else says. "A great tribute to Toby."

Among the kind words were several comments filled with positive emojis, like heart, praise hands, clapping hands and plenty of flames.

McCollum was one of several country artists who were a part of the transfer of power. Carrie Underwood, Lee Greenwood, Jason Aldean and Rascal Flatts were among those on the rosters of several events around Washington, D.C.

Related: Watch Carrie Underwood Tell Inauguration Director, 'I Got This'

Toby Keith Performed at Donald Trump's 2017 Inauguration

It's likely the country veteran would have been in the same place as McCollum for this inauguration, because he took a similar stage in 2017. The late Keith performed "American Soldier" at the Lincoln Memorial Concert during Donald Trump's first inaugural celebration.

Toby Keith Dies: Jason Aldean, Luke Combs + More Stars React Toby Keith died at the age of 62 on Monday (Feb. 5) after a battle with stomach cancer. His death left the country music community mourning one of its most influential figures and talented songwriters. Here are some of the tributes and memories artists shared as they grieved Keith's passing. Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak