Watch Carrie Underwood Tell Trump Inauguration Director, ‘I Got This’

A new camera angle shows that Carrie Underwood wasn't asked to sing "America the Beautiful" a cappella. She made the call herself.

There was a long — so long! — delay at the start of Underwood's performance, which took place toward the end of Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony. For nearly a minute, she smiled and waited for her musical accompaniment to begin. There was even a wink toward — well, who knows?

Related: Watch Carrie Underwood's Inauguration Performance of "America the Beautiful"

The Armed Forces Chorus and the U.S. Naval Academy Glee Club were supposed to join her for the song, apparently via a pre-recorded track. No one could get the music working, however, so we all waited until Underwood mouthed the equivalent of, "Screw it! I got this!"

Watch the first seven seconds of this video broadcast on CNN. Underwood appears to be telling someone in charge she'll do a cappella and "just sing it." The way she says it is what's impressing fans:

Many of the responses on social media are calling her a boss.

"The confidence with which she said, 'I’ll just sing it.' Am I about to become a Carrie Underwood fan? Man what a boss performance," says @ATroubledGreen on X.

"Pretty boss moment from Carrie Underwood," adds @ThornsBTC.

Remarkably, the moment united both sides of the political audience, as Joe Biden was spotted singing alongside Kamala Harris. Trump beat Harris in the 2024 election and spent the bulk of his 30-minute speech attacking policies and the results of Biden's four years in office.

The former president told her "great job" when she finished, and the new president also showed appreciation. Wait until you see a moment caught on camera between Trump and Underwood.

Carrie Underwood Kiss Donald Trump Kevin Lamarque, Getty Images loading...

20 Things Carrie Underwood Has Done Since Winning 'American Idol' Carrie Underwood has been, well, busy since winning Season 4 of American Idol in 2005. Since the confetti fell, the country singer has released nine albums and embarked on seven tours. She's also tried her hand at acting and launched a handful of businesses.

Over the years she's become one of the biggest success stories to come out of the show, winning countless awards and amassing a staggering net worth of over $100 million.

Keep scrolling to see 20 things Underwood has done since her time on the reality singing competition.