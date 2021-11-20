Patsy Cline's former home in Nashville is currently for sale, and pictures give a glimpse into a piece of country music history.

Cline purchased her "dream home" in the Nashville suburb of Goodlettsville after she rocketed to country music stardom with a string of hits that included "Walking After Midnight," "I Fall to Pieces," "Crazy" and more. The listing shows that the 2,770-square-foot, 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home has been restored to its original condition from when it was built in 1965, including the bar counter emblazoned with "Patsy & Charlie."

The house features a living room and dining room combination, an eat-in kitchen, a den with a fireplace and more. There's also a laundry room, a two-car garage and a spacious basement.

Fans will recognize the home, which has been recreated in several films about Cline and her life. Owning the house was something she considered a realization of one of her biggest lifetime goals, and the residence often served as a gathering place for some of country's top stars, including Cline's closest friend, Loretta Lynn, who named one of her daughters Patsy in her honor.

Online listings show that the $549,900 asking price breaks down to monthly payments of $2,470 or $199 per square foot.

The home currently has a pending offer after just 10 days on the market. Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Patsy Cline's dream home in Nashville, and keep on scrolling to see inside the former homes of Loretta Lynn and Tammy Wynette.

