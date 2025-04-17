Patsy Cline Museum Closing So Johnny Cash’s Can Get Bigger

Patsy Cline fans have less than a month to visit her downtown Nashville museum. The tribute is going to close soon to allow for a 4,000 foot expansion of the Johnny Cash Museum.

The Patsy Cline Museum opened in April 2017.

It sits above the Johnny Cash Museum, at 119 3rd Ave. S.

The displays feature hundreds of not-seen-previously pictures, videos, artifacts and personal belongings.

Icon CEO Bill Miller told several media outlets about the change on Monday (April 14), with The Tennessean sharing that the final day for the Patsy Cline Museum will be May 15.

It's not clear what will happen to all of the displays, but it's not the only space dedicated to a country icon to shutter in recent years. In late 2021, the George Jones Museum closed after six years, citing the COVID-19 pandemic and a drop in visitors due to a bombing on 2nd Ave. in Nashville.

Despite a growing number of country star-affiliated bar and restaurants in Nashville, there are relatively few artist-specific museums downtown. Cash's museum is a unicorn, although the Country Music Hall of Fame and National Museum of African American Music are both very popular.

New Cash artifacts and more immersive technology will fill the space currently occupied by Cline. While her influence on country cannot be overstated, the bulk of her career took place in less than a decade's time, with just three studio albums released while she was alive.

She died in a plane crash in 1963, just years after becoming the first solo female member of the Grand Ole Opry. In 1973 she'd become the first woman inducted into the Country Music of Hall of Fame.

Patsy Cline are not left without a shrine, however: Her teenage home in Winchester, Va. is a popular tourist attraction and is on the National Register of Historic Places.