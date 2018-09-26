Pistol Annies’ ‘Interstate Gospel’ Album Cover Has Leaked and It’s Girl Power Defined
The Pistol Annies have been teasing new music for what seems like ages now, and finally an album is on the way—with an album cover, title, and a few new songs available for determined sleuths to soak up ahead of the official release.
The cover of Interstate Gospel shows Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley in a full power pose, holding hands and looking to the heavens in solidarity. According to a Lambert fan-run social media account, the album will be arriving Nov. 2, and a few songs have already been leaked on Spotify in certain regions.
One of these songs, "Got My Name Changed Back," seems to allude to Lambert's marriage to now-ex Blake Shelton, and adds a bit of salty speculation to the couple's much-examined split, which has long been debated by fans as to which party was cheating on whom.
"Got me an ex that I adored but he got along good with a couple rogue whores,” reads a lyric from the tune. We'll leave that here for interpretation.
Fans of the trio have been following the hashtag #PistolAnniesAreBack for a few days now, gleaning social media clues about the trio's much-awaited new music.
In a recent interview with Time, Lambert spilled that the trio were plotting a fall release of an album packed with honest storytelling: "I think it's the best writing we’ve ever done," she said. "We’ve lived a lot of life since our last record. I think it’s three girls telling our story very bravely."
