The Pistol Annies have been teasing new music for what seems like ages now, and finally an album is on the way—with an album cover, title, and a few new songs available for determined sleuths to soak up ahead of the official release.

The cover of Interstate Gospel shows Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley in a full power pose, holding hands and looking to the heavens in solidarity. According to a Lambert fan-run social media account, the album will be arriving Nov. 2, and a few songs have already been leaked on Spotify in certain regions.

One of these songs, "Got My Name Changed Back," seems to allude to Lambert's marriage to now-ex Blake Shelton, and adds a bit of salty speculation to the couple's much-examined split, which has long been debated by fans as to which party was cheating on whom.

"Got me an ex that I adored but he got along good with a couple rogue whores,” reads a lyric from the tune. We'll leave that here for interpretation.

Fans of the trio have been following the hashtag #PistolAnniesAreBack for a few days now, gleaning social media clues about the trio's much-awaited new music.

In a recent interview with Time, Lambert spilled that the trio were plotting a fall release of an album packed with honest storytelling: "I think it's the best writing we’ve ever done," she said. "We’ve lived a lot of life since our last record. I think it’s three girls telling our story very bravely."