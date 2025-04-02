Holy Pepperoni! Pizza Hut Just Did The Unthinkable + Fans Are Losing It!

Pizza Hut just did the unthinkable and launched an unhinged new menu item that's not pizza, while also bringing back a nostalgic 2019 menu item that is.

Fans across America are losing it — in a good way.

All Recipes is reporting that Pizza Hut is bringing back a fan-favorite item, their Cheesy Bites Pizza, which is a tasty pizza with crust that tears apart into mini cheese sticks that are just waiting to be dipped into a sauce.

But that's not all: Instead of just offering marinara, like they used to, Pizza Hut has just introduced a flight of ranch dressing, aptly named "Ranch Lovers Delight," to go along with the Cheesy Bites Pizza.

The flight includes:

Chipotle Ranch – Smoky and spicy with a bold kick

Ultimate Ranch – Creamy and rich, the MVP of the bunch

Pepperoni Ranch – A perfect blend of pepperoni flavors and ranch. Flavored with signature pepperoni spices, flavors and herbs (does not contain pepperoni).

Food blogger @markie_devo posted about the big news on Instagram:

Fans in the comments couldn't keep it together.

"I would do unspeakable things for this," one fan says.

Another comments, "The ranch is calling my name!"

Another fan says, in response to the return of the Cheesy Bites Pizza, "Whoa ... My 6 years of begging them to bring it back finally worked??"

Get our free mobile app

Doing "flights" of foods is a popular way to sample all you have to offer in smaller quantities and with a fancy presentation, in a row.

Now, for ranch dressing lovers across America, the dream of having a flight of ranch delivered to your door has just come true. Use this information wisely.

Snacks from the '90s That Have Disappeared Was there anything better than opening your lunch box and seeing Shark Bites packed in next to some Hi-C Ecto Cooler? A simple pleasure kids of today can't experience.

What other snacks came and went from our lives in the 1990s and beyond? Follow us as we look back at some '90s snacks that have since disappeared. Gallery Credit: Wood