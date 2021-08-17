In August 2020, RaeLynn made her debut on Round Here Records -- Florida Georgia Line's then-newly established label -- with her Baytown EP. The six-song project, named for her Texas hometown, was what the singer described as an immersive look into her personal and musical story, offering both swagger-filled earworms such as "Keep Up" and "Bra Off" as well as tender, revealing ballads including "Me About Me."

But the year that followed Baytown has been a transformative one for RaeLynn, and she announced on Friday (Aug. 13) that she's updating her EP into a full-length project to reflect the changes in her life and artistry. She's doubling the tracklist, making Baytown a 12-song collection in total.

"The back half of Baytown is officially ready!" the singer gushes in a statement. "I believe these next six songs really capture my heart -- as a lot of my life has changed over the past year -- but I also have some songs to get rowdy to. I'm so excited for y'all to hear what I've been working on."

The full version of Baytown arrives Sept. 24, but ahead of release day, RaeLynn shared one selection off the record, "Only in a Small Town." Falling squarely into the category of "songs to get rowdy to," the track embodies RaeLynn's signature lyrical color and sense of humor, painting a vivid picture of a rural town and the people who live there — who have to make their own fun.

"Only in a small town / A girl can go out in some Realtree / And not get judged at a Mickey D's / Give me the Number Three / Supersized and an eight-count," she sings in the first verse. "There's no cell phone bars / There's more trucks than cars ..."

Since RaeLynn released her Baytown EP, the singer has experienced some big changes in her personal life: For one thing, she announced in May that she and husband Josh Davis are expecting their first child. Due in September, RaeLynn's baby is a girl and, as she later revealed, will be named Daisy Rae.

The singer also shared a song that she wrote for her unborn daughter when she was just eight weeks pregnant, called "Made for Me to Love." That song and another recently released ballad, "Small Town Prayer," are among the more tender and personal songs on Baytown.

Before the Baytown album arrives on Sept. 24, fans can pre-order and pre-save it now.

RaeLynn, "Only in a Small Town" Lyrics:

Only in a small town / Do you spend Saturday in a Walmart / With a snot-nose kid in a shoppin' cart / 'Cause it's the only store around / And everything's marked down / Only in a small town / A girl can go out in some Realtree / And not get judged at a Mickey D's / Give me the Number Three / Supersized and an eight-count / There's no cell phone bars / There's more trucks than cars ...

Chorus:

Only in a small town / Do you live for Friday / Always take a backroad, never take a highway / You fry what you eat and the tea is sweet / Keep a dog in the shotgun seat / Only in the backwoods / Do you have your first kiss / And you catch your first buzz when you catch your first fish / You can look around the whole wide world for a girl like me / But we gon' be / Only in a small town / Only in a small town ...

Only in a small town / Does your ex-boyfriend get locked up / And knock up your best girlfriend (What?) / Spendin' every bit of my $10.25 an hour / To throw her a shower ...

Repeat Chorus

No cell phone bars / There's more trucks than cars / And you can steal my heart / Underneath them stars / Only in a small town / Yeah, only in a small town / Some things you can't find in the city / Yeah, something this down-home pretty is ...

Repeat Chorus

Only in a small town / Only in a small town / Yeah ...

See Country Music's All-Time Greatest Summer Songs: