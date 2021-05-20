RaeLynn is bringing the party to Nashville's Lower Broadway with a honky-tonk residency at Ole Red. The “Rowdy” singer will play six dates at Blake Shelton’s Music City restaurant and bar, with a portion of the proceeds going to two charitable endeavors.

RaeLynn's Ole Red shows -- which begin on May 26 and will wrap up on July 8 -- will benefit the CMA Foundation and ACM Lifting Lives. The former, founded in 2011, is the philanthropic arm of the Country Music Association and provides music-focused opportunities for children; the latter is the philanthropic arm of the Academy of Country Music and funds health programs for and benefits members of the music community facing hard times.

During her Ole Red residency, RaeLynn will be joined by different members of the Song Suffragettes, an all-women singer-songwriter collective. Over its seven years of weekly showcases -- currently held Mondays at Nashville's Listening Room Cafe -- the group has showcased over 300 women, many of whom have gone on to successful careers in the industry.

For RaeLynn, this residency marks the first step back toward a more normal touring schedule after the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Since I can’t travel the world as I have been these last several years, I decided to bring my music to the world via the world-famous Broadway music scene,” she says.

RaeLynn released a new EP, Baytown, in 2020. She and her husband, Josh Davis, are currently expecting their first child, a girl.

RaeLynn's Ole Red Residency Dates:

May 26 -- with Halle Kearns and Sarabeth Taite

June 2 -- with Carter Faith and Livy Jeanne

June 9 -- with Kasey Tyndall and Mia Mantia

June 23 -- with Sophia Scott and Autumn Nicholas

June 30 -- with Erin Grand and SJ McDonald

July 8 -- with Julie Williams and Kaylin Roberson

More Country Tours Hitting the Road in 2021: