Over the years, RaeLynn has established a holiday tradition of sending out themed Christmas cards with her husband, Josh — and sometimes the couple's dogs make an appearance, too.

But in 2021, the singer's card is extra special because of the littlest addition to her family: Her three-month-old baby, Daisy Rae. RaeLynn revealed her 2021 Christmas card via social media, and of course, Daisy is the star of the show.

A series of images show RaeLynn and Josh posing in a living room decked out all in white: There's a white couch and white flooring, white curtains on the windows and a white mantelpiece decorated with a snow-covered decorative wreath. Twinkling in the background is a white Christmas tree with white lights.

RaeLynn and Josh's outfits follow the color palette, too: The singer's husband wears a white button-down shirt with blue jeans and boots, while RaeLynn wears a stunning, ethereal floor-length gown. The only one not wearing white in the photos is baby Daisy, who's dressed in an adorable red Christmas outfit embellished with her name.

"I'm Dreaming of a White Christmas and Begging God for a Silent Night," RaeLynn captions her post, along with a hilarious final image of Daisy crying in her Christmas outfit. "Coming to a mailbox near you..."

A couple of days before her 2021 Christmas card drop, RaeLynn teased it with a social media slideshow revisiting holiday photo shoots past, going as far back as 2016. From Denim Christmas to Retro Christmas to Howdy Christmas, each family portrait has a theme in RaeLynn's house, but none are quite as sweet and magical as this year's Daisy Christmas.

Baby Daisy arrived in September of 2021, and she is the couple's first child. During her pregnancy, RaeLynn shared the name she and her husband had picked for their daughter, giving fans a peek at her floral-themed baby shower. Ahead of the birth, RaeLynn also shared "Made for Me to Love," a tender ballad she wrote for Daisy when she was just eight weeks pregnant.

After she posted her new Christmas card photos, RaeLynn added a separate post with a few more shots of just her and her baby girl, along with the caption "It went from me just being me to me being me and you," one of the lines from "Made for Me to Love."

