Netflix has not yet confirmed Ransom Canyon for a second season, but in an interview, the show's creator, April Blair, shares a surprising idea for how the show would proceed in a possible Season 2.

What Is Ransom Canyon?

IMDb describes Ransom Canyon as a "romance-fueled family drama and contemporary Western saga that charts the intersecting lives and loves of three ranching families set against the sweeping tundras and rolling rivers of Texas Hill Country."

The plot follows the relationship between a widowed rancher named Staten Kirkland (Josh Duhamel) and a dance hall owner named Quinn O'Grady (Minka Kelly). She's a former concert pianist who has returned to her Texas hometown after a career setback that has shaken her confidence.

They've been friends since high school, even as he married her best friend and lost her.

He's also lost his son in a car accident, and Quinn has been by his side to help him heal. While their relationship threatens to blossom into romance, he's just not ready, and they are just friends as Season 1 begins.

Kirkland, Quinn and other local business owners are also fending off unwanted financial advances from an energy company that wants to acquire his ranch, as well as controlling interests in the town.

What Is the Plot for Ransom Canyon Season 2?

Talking to TV Insider, Blair says that if Netflix renews Ransom Canyon for Season 2, the show will jump forward in time "at least" six months from the end of Season 1.

As Season 1 came to an end, Quinn had accepted a position playing for six months in New York. The money from the gig will help her save her bar, but because Staten has lost so many people already, he reacted very poorly to the news that she'd be leaving, and their status as a couple is up in the air.

Blair says the time jump would happen because she does not intend to show any of Quinn's life in New York. A potential Season 2 would open after she's returned to Ransom Canyon to resume her life there.

"We would need to because I don’t want to do anything in New York," she says.

The Season 1 love triangle that threatened to keep Staten and Quinn apart may play a role in Season 2, as well.

"Quinn needs to go away and save her ranch, and we need to see what the implications are for that punch that Davis goads Staten into doing and what that plot between Davis and Staten’s father, the senator, is like. I think we would probably do that because she says, 'I’m going to go away for six months.' So the idea right now, although nothing’s set in stone, is that we would do at least a six-month time jump."

Who Stars in Ransom Canyon?

Duhamel and Kelly, James Brolin, Lizzy Greene, Garrett Wareing, Jack Schumacher and more starred in Ransom Canyon in Season 1.

Will There Be a Season 2 of Ransom Canyon?

Netflix has not revealed whether there will be a Ransom Canyon Season 2.

Duhamel seems very confident that a second season is in the works in an interview with Town & Country.

“I want it to feel unpredictable, raw, real, and interesting,” he says, adding, "I don’t know what they have planned. They’ve been in the writer’s room now for a bit, so we’ll see.”

April Blair also told Deadline that her team is already “in the room” working on Season 2 of Ransom Canyon.

How Can I Watch Ransom Canyon?

Ransom Canyon streams on Netflix.

Is There a Trailer for Ransom Canyon?

Here is the trailer for Ransom Canyon:

When Did Ransom Canyon Debut?

Ransom Canyon began airing on April 17, 2025.

How Are the Ratings for Ransom Canyon?

Ransom Canyon is a ratings smash for Netflix. It reached No. 1 on Netflix' streaming charts within days of its premiere, and the show has hovered in the Top 5 ever since.

When Will Ransom Canyon Season 2 Air?

Marie Claire reports Ransom Canyon began filming on Season 1 in February of 2024 and wrapped in June. The show premiered in April of 2025.

If a shooting and editing schedule of 14-15 months happens again, a possible Ransom Canyon Season 2 could arrive in the fall of 2026, as long as Netflix makes a decision soon.