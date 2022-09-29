Rapper and producer Coolio died on Wednesday (Sept. 28). The Grammy-winning "Gangsta's Paradise" hitmaker was an icon in the '90s, but as the decade flipped, he asked a country legend to help him out with a song.

Kenny Rogers appears in this music video for "The Hustler," a song found on the Coolio.com album (2001). It's not clear if Rogers rerecorded his song "The Gambler" once again, or if Coolio (real name Artis Leon Ivey Jr.) sampled the iconic song. Coolio's rap lyrics tell a similar story as "The Gambler," Rogers' song from 1978.

Perhaps most amazing is that Rogers plays a significant role in the music video:

In 1998, MTV reported on this collaboration with Coolio, noting that he didn't know a lot about country music, but he liked Rogers.

"I've always listened to his songs," Coolio said, "and I've always liked 'The Gambler,' that's like one of my favorite country songs."

This song was never released as a single, and it's not even available on Spotify today. Coolio wouldn't record with another country singer before his death at age 59. Rogers died in March 2020.

The cause of Coolio's death is not yet known, but TMZ reports that no foul play is suspected. He died around 5PM PT at a friend's house in Los Angeles. NBC News sources his manager in reporting that he died of a heart attack.