Rascal Flatts frontman Gary LeVox has been collaborating with a host of younger artists since the iconic country trio went their separate ways at the end of 2020, and now, he's adding a new duet partner (and friend) to his repertoire: Viral TikTok star Bear Bailey.

Bailey, who has captured the attention of over 3 million followers on TikTok with his sky-high vocal runs and powerful cover performances, has always counted LeVox as a musical hero, sharing covers of Rascal Flatts hits like "Bless the Broken Road" and "These Days" as part of his social media portfolio over the years. So when LeVox himself invited Bailey over to his Tennessee ranch, the younger singer jumped at the chance, sharing the unforgettable experience on his Instagram Stories.

But even better than meeting LeVox was getting the chance to sing with him, and the two stratospheric vocalists teamed up for a mini-jam session during their meeting. The pair duetted on Travis Tritt's 1990 mega-hit, "Help Me Hold On," posting video footage of their version to both men's social media accounts.

Bailey largely let the experience stand for itself in his social media, simply adding hashtags like "#legend," "#blessed" and "#dream" to express his enthusiasm about getting the chance to collaborate with LeVox.

Meanwhile, the Rascal Flatts superstar shared the same video on his Instagram, along with some more effusive words for his new collaborator and friend.

"I cannot begin to tell you how much fun I had with my new brother [Bear Bailey]," LeVox writes, even hinting that fans may not have seen the last of these two artists' work together.

"He is a brother for life and so talented. I cannot wait to see his music touch the masses," the singer adds. "Brothers for life [.] Stay tuned for more to come from both of us."

Most recently, LeVox embarked on a post-Flatts solo career that kicked off with One on One, his EP of faith-filled music. There's plenty of collaborations with up-and-comers on that project, too, including Breland and LeVox's own daughter, 20-year-old singer Brittany LeVox.