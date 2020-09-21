Rascal Flatts will package 20 of their most well-known songs for a greatest hits album set to be released in early October. Twenty Years of Rascal Flatts the Greatest Hits will include 13 of the trio's No. 1 songs and seven other fan favorites.

The greatest hits album is part of the group's farewell, an effort that would have also included a tour, had the coronavirus pandemic not shut down the touring industry. The album is shaped chronologically so that early Rascal Flatts hits from their days on Lyric Street Records come first, then 10 from their time on Big Machine. The two record labels have partnered for the album release, set for Oct. 2.

"I'm Movin' On," "Bless the Broken Road," "Why Wait" and "I Like the Sound of That" are just four of the songs included — the full tracklisting is below. The trio announced they were calling it quits in January, explaining that there was no sadness, but it was time. While they didn't totally rule out a reunion at some point, Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney have forged ahead on plans for independent projects in 2020. Most notably, DeMarcus Family Rules is a new reality show on Netflix.

It's not clear if the Farewell Tour will be rescheduled in 2021. Their current single, "How They Remember You," is a Top 30 hit on country airplay charts.

Twenty Years of Rascal Flatts the Greatest Hits Tracklist:

1. "I'm Movin' On"

2. "These Days"

3. "Bless the Broken Road"

4. "Fast Cars and Freedom"

5. "What Hurts the Most"

6. "Life Is a Highway"

7. "My Wish"

8. "Stand"

9. "Take Me There"

10. "Here Comes Goodbye"

11. "Why Wait"

12. "I Won't Let Go"

13. "Easy (Feat. Natasha Bedingfield)"

14. "Banjo"

15. "Come Wake Me Up"

16. "Changed"

17. "Rewind"

18. "Riot"

19. "I Like the Sound of That"

20. "Yours If You Want It"