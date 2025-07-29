‘Real Housewives’ Alum D’Andra Simmons Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Real Housewives of Dallas alum D’Andra Simmons is facing a deeply personal battle: Breast cancer.

In an emotional Instagram post on Tuesday (July 29), the 56-year-old shares with fans that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer and is already undergoing surgery.

“I didn’t think I would be the recipient of care at the UTSW Simmons Cancer Center, my uncle Harold Simmons and his Foundation established almost 30 years ago,” Simmons writes.

“But now I have breast cancer,” she continues.

While she doesn't specify the stage or type of her cancer, Simmons invited fans inside her treatment journey via Instagram Stories.

She documented her packed medical schedule there — from radioactive seed localization to lymph node mapping, and finally, tumor removal surgery — calling it a "very busy, packed morning."

“After today, I will add breast cancer survivor to a long list of life experiences,” she shares.

A Family History — and Family by Her Side

Simmons says she’s the third woman on her mother’s side to be diagnosed with breast cancer. She’s “truly grateful” for the expert care team at her family’s namesake facility.

She also had her loved ones in the room with her:

Her mother, Dee Simmons, appeared in a quiet moment from the hospital waiting room. Her husband, Jeremy Lock, kept her spirits up on the way there.

At one point, Lock encouraged her with a cheeky, “Let’s get that s--t out of there,” prompting Simmons to laugh and jokingly scold him on camera.

“Thank you to everyone that has sent prayers and support to my family and me,” she writes in closing. “We appreciate it so very much and love having your support.”

D’Andra Simmons' Reality TV Past

Simmons became a household name after joining The Real Housewives of Dallas as a full-time cast member in Season 2.

Her mix of Southern sass, business savvy and emotional transparency made her a fan favorite through the show’s final season in 2021.