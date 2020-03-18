Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn have postponed the upcoming April dates of their 2020 Las Vegas residency due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

McEntire announced the news in a post to Instagram on Wednesday (March 18), writing that the dates will be rescheduled "out of an abundance of caution."

The Reba, Brooks & Dunn: Together in Vegas performances that were scheduled between April 8-18 are affected by the announcement. No replacement dates have yet been announced, but tickets for the original shows will be honored at the new dates.

"We look forward to returning to the Colosseum at Caesars Palace June 10-20!" the statement assures.

The cancellation is only the latest in a long string of shows and festvals that have been postponed and canceled in light of the coronavirus pandemic, which has thrown business and financial markets into turmoil around the world. Live Nation and AEG took the unprecedented step of banding together with the top talent management and booking agencies in the world to call off all of their major arena tours around the world through the beginning of April, and President Trump has declared a national emergency.

McEntire has had a particularly tough few weeks. She decided to postpone her upcoming solo tour in light of the coronavirus pandemic on March 12, and her mother, Jacqueline, died on Saturday (March 14). McEntire and her family have also postponed her mother's funeral indefinitely due to the virus outbreak.

Brooks & Dunn are slated to kick off their reunion Reboot 2020 Tour on May 15. They have made no announcement as to any change of plans regarding those dates.