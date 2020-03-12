Reba McEntire Postpones Arena Tour Until July

Reba McEntire was set to kick off a new arena tour next weekend, but the superstar has decided it's in the best interest of all her fans to shift her dates to summertime.

“For the safety of everyone, we have decided to postpone our new arena tour until July,” shares Reba. “All tickets will be honored for the new dates. Most importantly, stay safe and take care of you and your loved ones. We’ll get through this together.”

McEntire's run was initially set to kick off at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind., on March 20 and run through May 9 in Grand Rapids, Mich. Her revised dates are below.

McEntire did not outright say why she was moving the dates, but it's not hard to determine that she's responding cautiously to escalating news regarding the novel coronavirus pandemic that has a number of entertainers and festival organizers canceling or postponing planned dates; some of which include Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton, Dan + Shay, and Kenny Chesney.

Many music festivals have put a hold on or moved their dates as well, including South by Southwest and the famed country showcase Stagecoach in Southern California.

Reba McEntire Revised Dates:

Jul. 9 — Huntsville, Ala. @ Von Braun Center Arena

Jul. 10— Duluth, Ga. @ Infinite Energy Center

Jul. 11— Biloxi, Ms. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Jul. 16— Pittsburgh @ PPG Paints Arena

Jul. 17— Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center

Jul. 18— Bethlehem, Pa. @ Wind Creek Event Center

Jul. 23— St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

Jul. 24— Rosemont, Il. @ Allstate Arena

Jul. 31— Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center

Aug. 1— Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

Aug. 6— Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

Aug. 7— Peoria, Il. @ Peoria Civic Center

Aug. 8— Evansville, Ind. @ Ford CenterHuntsville, AL Von Braun Center Arena

