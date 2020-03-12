Hours after they were forced to cancel a scheduled show in Philadelphia, Dan + Shay have moved all 15 remaining dates on their spring tour. The postponement is due to spreading concerns related to the coronavirus.

Rescheduled dates for the duo's Arena Tour will fall mostly in July and August and run right into the previously-announced fall leg of the tour. It's not clear if they'll feature the same opening acts. A list of new dates is below, as is a full statement from Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney.

Thursday morning's (March 12) cancelation of the Philadelphia show came as the venue closed for cleaning. That they were outside the venue preparing for the show speaks to how quickly things have changed over the last 48 hours. While they're just the second major act to postpone a country tour — following Zac Brown Band — several other artists have been affected or have chosen to cancel individual shows.

Precautions are being taken worldwide as COVID-19 spreads. The NBA and MLS have suspended their seasons, and the annual March Madness NCAA tournament will not allow fans to watch the games live from the stands.

Dan + Shay began their tour in Nashville last weekend. Currently the duo is working on a new album that will include their recent No. 1 hit "10,000 Hours," a collaboration with Justin Bieber.

Dan + Shay's official statement:

Well, here we are. March 12, 2020, sitting in a bus parked outside Wells Fargo Center, making a statement we never thought we’d have to make. After the mandatory postponement of our Philadelphia show, and several others in the coming weeks, we have made the collective decision (with our team and health officials) to postpone the spring leg of THE (ARENA) TOUR. These shows mean the world to us, and it was important that they be postponed and not canceled, but more than the shows, our fans mean the world to us, and protecting their safety is the number one priority. We want the shows to be memorable, and not experienced with fear. Thank you all for your patience and understanding. It is a strange, strange time for all of us, but we felt this was the right thing to do. Previously purchased tickets will be honored at all rescheduled dates. We hope everyone can make it. Keep an eye on venue websites for further information and updates. Stay safe out there. So much love,

Dan + Shay

Dan + Shay's New the (Arena) Tour 2020 Tour Dates:

March 6 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

July 30 -- Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

July 31 -- Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

Aug. 1 -- San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center

Aug. 6 -- Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center

Aug. 7 -- Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

Aug. 8 -- Oro-Medonte, Ont. @ Burl's Creek Event Grounds

Aug. 13 -- Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center

Aug. 14 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center

Aug. 15 -- Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

Aug. 21 -- Calgary, Alb. @ Prairie Wind Park

Aug. 28 -- Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Fiserv Forum

Aug. 29 -- Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center

Sept. 10 -- Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Sept. 11 -- Charlottesville, Va. @ John Paul Jones Arena

Sept. 12 -- Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum

Sept. 17 -- North Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena (f.k.a. Verizon Arena)

Sept. 18 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

Sept. 19 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

Sept. 24 -- Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Sept. 25 -- New York City @ Madison Square Garden

Sept. 26 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

Sept. 28 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

Oct. 1 -- Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center

Oct. 2 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

Oct. 3 -- New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center

Oct. 5 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Oct. 8 -- Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

Oct. 9 -- Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Oct. 10 -- Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Oct. 11 -- Hershey, Pa. @ Giant Center

Oct. 15 -- Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center

Oct. 16 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

Oct. 17 -- Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena

Oct. 21 -- Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena

Oct. 23 -- San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center

Oct. 24 -- Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

Oct. 29 -- Boise, Idaho @ ExtraMile Arena

Oct. 30 -- Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

Oct. 31 -- Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome