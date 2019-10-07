Dan + Shay announced more than three dozen tour dates for 2020. The Arena Tour will find the country duo and "10,000 Hours" hitmakers headlining sporting arenas nationwide next year, beginning with Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on March 6.

The trek will including 16 dates in March and April before a five-month-long break. They'll resume on Sept. 17 in North Little Rock, Ark., and continue through Oct. 31 in Tacoma. Wash.

It's a coast to coast tour that stays within the continental United States. No opening act has been announced yet. See all 37 dates below.

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney teamed up to write their new single "10,000 Hours" with Jessie Jo Dillon, Jordan Reynolds and Jason "Poo Bear" Boyd. The country duo told Taste of Country they heard Justin Bieber's voice on it from the very beginning and were shocked he agreed to cut a verse and chorus with them. They also filmed the music video together and are co-promoting the song across their socials. Bieber's 2020 Tour plans have not yet been announced although some have speculated the two acts may hit the road together at some point.

*Note: the below list of tour dates was updated to reflect the postponement of 15 dates due to the coronavirus.

Dan + Shay's The (Arena) Tour 2020 Tour Dates:

March 6 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

July 30 -- Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

July 31 -- Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

Aug. 1 -- San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center

Aug. 6 -- Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center

Aug. 7 -- Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

Aug. 8 -- Oro-Medonte, Ont. @ Burl's Creek Event Grounds

Aug. 13 -- Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center

Aug. 14 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center

Aug. 15 -- Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

Aug. 21 -- Calgary, Alb. @ Prairie Wind Park

Aug. 28 -- Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Fiserv Forum

Aug. 29 -- Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center

Sept. 10 -- Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Sept. 11 -- Charlottesville, Va. @ John Paul Jones Arena

Sept. 12 -- Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum

Sept. 17 -- North Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena (f.k.a. Verizon Arena)

Sept. 18 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

Sept. 19 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

Sept. 24 -- Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Sept. 25 -- New York City @ Madison Square Garden

Sept. 26 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

Sept. 28 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

Oct. 1 -- Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center

Oct. 2 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

Oct. 3 -- New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center

Oct. 5 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Oct. 8 -- Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

Oct. 9 -- Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Oct. 10 -- Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Oct. 11 -- Hershey, Pa. @ Giant Center

Oct. 15 -- Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center

Oct. 16 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

Oct. 17 -- Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena

Oct. 21 -- Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena

Oct. 23 -- San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center

Oct. 24 -- Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

Oct. 29 -- Boise, Idaho @ ExtraMile Arena

Oct. 30 -- Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

Oct. 31 -- Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome