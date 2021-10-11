Reba McEntire and boyfriend Rex Linn seem to be doing better than ever. In fact, they're even talking about marriage!

At the moment, it's just fun talk, but in a recent interview, the singer and actor sounded very open to the possibility.

McEntire and Linn started dating in early 2020, and in recent months have survived a brutal illness (not COVID-19) and a rescue from a crumbling building. Awareness of each other's careers has also fueled their relationships. Talking to Extra's Alecia Davis, McEntire reiterated that it was Linn's idea to involve her donkeys in a TikTok video that went viral. He even worked the camera.

You know what they always say: the couple that TikToks together, stays together.

"We've talked about it and giggled about it," McEntire says of the possibility of marriage. "We thought if we ever did have a ceremony we'd have to have a 2 o'clock, 4 o'clock, 6 o'clock and an 8 o'clock because we have so many acquaintances and family."

McEntire — who dropped her Revived Remixed Revisited box set last Friday — has been married twice before, to Charlie Battles from 1976 to 1987 and to Narvel Blackstock from 1989 to 2015. There's no reporting that shows the 64-year-old Linn has ever been married. He is an actor, best known for his role as Sgt. Frank Tripp on CSI: Miami. Acting is something they have in common.

"He loves to work. I love to work," McEntire says. "We were both wannabe cowboy/cowgirls and then got into the entertainment business ... we get along so well. I'm just very grateful."

Beyond that, she says Linn has the qualities almost every woman wants in a life partner.

"(He's a) Great storyteller, total gentleman and he's hysterical," "Tater Tot" shares of her "Sugar Tot."