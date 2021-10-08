Reba McEntire has one regret after last month's rescue from a building in Oklahoma.

She was with boyfriend Rex Linn and five others on Sept. 14 when the stairwell leading to the second floor collapsed. The staircase from the second to third floor also went tumbling, leaving them stranded.

The next day, McEntire played it very cool on social media.

"While my team and I were in Atoka, [Okla.] yesterday checking out an old historical building, a staircase collapsed," she said. "Thankfully, no one was seriously injured. We were safely evacuated from the building thanks to the quick response from the Atoka fire and police departments."

That rescue involved fireman and a very tall ladder, plus a growing crowd of looky-loos as the town of Atoka figured out which celebrity was inside.

"I don't think either one of us were very frazzled at the moment," McEntire tells Taste of Country Nights a day ahead of the release of her Revived Remixed Revisited album release. "But it wasn't a building, it was just a stairwell."

There was one minor injury.

It's not clear why she was touring the structure, but the veteran actor says she was hoping to make her stuntman debut on that day.

"I was really disappointed they didn't bring one of those inflatable things that I could just kind of do a swan dive out the window and do a summersault ... and then land," McEntire shares.

Linn, McEntire adds, took care of her to the extent that she needed it the entire time they were stuck. A day later, the 66-year-old realized what a national story it had become, so she offered a response. It was all blown out of proportion, she says.

"Publicity is publicity!" she adds with good humor.