Reba McEntireCarrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert kicked off the 2022 CMA Awards with a stunning tribute to country music icon Loretta Lynn.

The star-studded trio of country music powerhouses appeared on stage, ready to shine the spotlight on Lynn by singing a slew of her biggest hits. Wearing a yellow and white sparkler of a dress, Underwood kicked it off with her rendition of the 1966 hit "You Ain't Woman Enough (to Take My Man.") From there, Lambert took the reins in a black dress with silver trim, singing "Don't Come Home A-Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)."

Then, the legendary McEntire took center stage, looking downright ageless between Underwood and Lambert, to perform her version of Lynn's 1971 classic "You're Lookin' At Country." Finally, the three country stars came together to sing "Coal Miner's Daughter," drawing smiles of approval from Lynn's family members sitting in the audience. The performance was a truly memorable and stunning way to kick off the night.

All three country stars have previously paid tribute to Lynn, who died on Oct. 4 of natural causes at her Hurricane Mills, Tenn. home at age 90. Underwood performed a cover of "You Ain't Woman Enough (To Take My Man)" during a special medley at the ACM Awards in 2020. Both Underwood and McEntire appeared on Lynn's collaborative 50th studio album, Still Woman Enough, which was released in 2021. Lambert has also performed multiple covers of Lynn tracks over the years, including "Rated X" and at least one Grand Ole Opry performance of "I'm a Honky Tonk Girl."

Underwood and Lambert are both nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year and the night's top honor, Entertainer of the Year, alongside Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen.

The Country Music Association held the 2022 CMA Awards on Nov. 9 at Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville. The show, co-hosted by Luke Bryan and former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning, aired live on ABC.

