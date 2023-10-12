Don’t Expect Rex Linn to Share Reba McEntire’s Salted Chocolate Chip Cookies

Reba McEntire knows the quickest way to Rex Linn's heart: cookies. The country singer makes a mean batch of salted chocolate chip cookies that her boyfriend simply refuses to share with anyone.

“I used to offer these cookies to my friends until my boyfriend Rex said, ‘Would you please quit giving those away? They’re way too good!’” she tells People.

McEntire's cookies start with a shortbread base and are loaded with chocolate morsels. However, it's the addition of an unlikely ingredient on top that really sends these delectable bites over the edge.

“They’re seriously addictive, and the key is the flaky salt on top,” the "Fancy" singer explains.

Fans can get the recipe in McEntire's new cookbook, Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating and Dusting Off Your Boots. The book — released on Tuesday (Oct. 10) — features more than 60 recipes from her personal kitchen and that of her restaurant, Reba's Place. The pages are also filled with behind-the-scenes stories of the country veteran's upbringing in Oklahoma and her music career.

"To me, there's nothing better than sitting on the back porch looking out at the land that goes on for miles. A beautiful sunset and then me, just sipping on a glass of iced tea (or whiskey and Sprite) with my friends and family," McEntire says of the book. "I don't know what heaven's going to look like, but I hope it feels like Oklahoma. Throw in some beans and cornbread, and I'm all set."

"That’s what I'm sharing in this book — some simple, not-that-fancy truths I live by and a bunch of good stories, photos, and recipes that go along with them," she adds. "So if you're looking to slow down, get back to basics, and have a heckuva lot of fun, I think we're going to have a good time together in these pages."

