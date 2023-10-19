Reba McEntire: Dolly Parton Doesn’t Give Her Number to Anybody — Not Even Kenny Rogers

Apparently, not even Dolly Parton's closest musical friends have ever texted with her.

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, while fielding a question about her last text exchange with her fellow country legend, Reba McEntire revealed that she and Parton have never used that form of communication.

"Dolly does not text," McEntire says.

"Does she email?" show host Andy Cohen asks.

"No," McEntire replies. "Fax."

McEntire's not the only one to use that particular old-school method when getting in touch with Parton. Pop star Miley Cyrus — who's also Parton's goddaughter — said in 2020 that she also faxes with Parton, and in fact, that that's the method Parton used to ask Cyrus to duet with her on her A Holly Dolly Christmas holiday album.

It's not that Parton doesn't own a phone: Cyrus has said she does, and that she has an assistant scan her faxes, export them to a phone and send them as text messages. But if Cyrus has a number for Parton to text at all, it seems that she's in a very small minority: McEntire says that not even the biggest stars in the music business have Parton's number in their contacts.

"I don't have her telephone number. and I asked Kenny Rogers one time, I said, 'Do you have Dolly's number?' And he said, 'No,'" McEntire continues, before jokingly adding, "You know what, maybe he said that because he didn't wanna give it to me."

Parton might keep things simple when it comes to communication technology, but McEntire herself is a big texter: She told Andy Cohen that her favorite emoji to use is one she designed to look like herself, complete with red hair, a cowboy hat and a thumbs up.