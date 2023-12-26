It's no secret that Reba McEntire loves to spoil her two granddogs, so of course the family pups were a big part of holiday festivities.

McEntire celebrated Christmas at a family gathering with her boyfriend Rex Linn, son Shelby Blackstock and more loved ones, according to a social media post from Blackstock's wife Marissa.

"It's not what's under the Christmas tree that matters, it's who's around it," Marissa writes in her post, sharing photos of a variety of different configurations of family portraits. In one, McEntire dons a festive green sweater and poses in front of a mantel, the rest of the family gathered around her.

Other holiday photos from Marissa include portraits of herself and Blackstock in front of their Christmas tree, their two dogs — a Husky named Belle and a Corgi named Watson — cuddled up in their laps.

It seems that there was at least one other pooch celebrating Christmas with the family, too. In the last photo of Marissa's Christmas carousel, she shares a snapshot of a pecan pie with a portion of the top licked off.

"Last pic is the pecan pie Harry Styles helped himself to," Rissa wrote, adding an emoji of paw prints to clarify that she was talking about a pet — not about the English pop superstar.

It's not clear whether or not McEntire attended that particular family gathering, or if the photos in the roundup were taken during separate holiday celebrations. Still, it's a pretty safe bet that she'd be all for giving the pup a special treat: She's admitted to being a relatively permissive dog grandma, who's not scared of being heavy-handed with the treats when Blackstock and Marissa's dogs are over at her house.

Over on her social media, McEntire shared her own holiday video message for her followers. "I hope you have a wonderful, happy holidays and we'll see you in 2024," she says in the clip. "Happy New Year!"

McEntire and her fans have quite a bit to look forward to in the year ahead. The country singer just wrapped up her first season as a coach on The Voice, with her contestant Ruby Leigh placing second. McEntire is already booked for a second season as a coach on the show. She won't be the only country coach next season, either: Dan + Shay will be the show's first-ever coaching duo.