Reba McEntire Sure Knows How to Spoil Her Granddogs

Reba McEntire hasn't gotten a whole lot of practice being grandma — though she's got a variety of step-granddchilden and step-great-grandchildren who she says are "cute as a button" — but she certainly knows how to spoil her granddogs.

The lucky pups in McEntire's life are Belle and Watson, a husky and corgi, respectively, whose "paw-rents" are the singer's son Shelby Blackstock and his wife Marissa. The two dogs make frequent appearances on Blackstock and Marissa's social media pages, and from the looks of things, they're very well-trained — but not by McEntire.

On the contrary, she's a pretty easygoing dog grandma.

"I am the spoiler," McEntire proudly admits during a recent conversation with Taste of Country Nights' Evan Paul.

"Shelby let me keep Watson one time, and he said, 'Now here's his treats.' And it was a two-day stay at my house," the singer goes on to say. "When Shelby got back, he said, 'Okay, so how much treats are left?' I said, 'Oh, we ran out yesterday.'"

"He said, 'Mom, that was supposed to last him for the week!'" McEntire adds, cracking up. "I was like, 'Oh, Lord.'"

Even when Belle and Watson aren't busy getting spoiled by their country superstar grandma, the two dogs are definitely living the high life. They go everywhere with their two humans: Most recently, Marissa shared an Instagram video of an "unofficial bring your puppers to work day," as she and Blackstock took the dogs in for a day of work at Blackstock's office.

Blackstock and Marissa got married in February 2022. Of course, McEntire was on hand to celebrate the big day: She and Blackstock had their mother-son dance to "You're Gonna Be (Always Loved by Me)," a song that the singer herself released in 2005. Later on, at the reception, McEntire wowed the crowd with an impromptu performance of "Fancy."