If you've ever wanted to live like a country music superstar for just one night, now's your chance. Reba McEntire's stunning former waterfront estate in Nashville is currently available to rent for $3,500 per night, and it's a chance for country fans to experience the high life in a very private, jaw-dropping setting that also honors the history of their favorite music.

McEntire's former estate in the affluent Nashville suburb of Lebanon is a 7-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 13,000-square-foot mansion set on 13 acres of pristine lakefront property. Dubbed Starstruck Farms when McEntire lived there, the property changed its name to the Estate at Cherokee Dock after McEntire sold it to a Nashville businessman in 2017 for $5 million.

The former private estate is now an upscale events space, and the bedrooms have been renovated to pay tribute to some of country music's most iconic stars, beginning with the master suite, which features a theme paying tribute to McEntire herself. The other rooms salute Patsy Cline, Willie Nelson, Garth Brooks, Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn and Johnny Cash.

According to its listing on Vrbo, the mansion sleeps 24 people, so splitting the $3,500 price tag comes to just $145.83 per person per night for the luxurious experience, which includes access to the mansion, the pool and the pool house.

Other amenities of the incredible space include:

A chef's kitchen.

A home theater.

A wine room.

An outdoor dining area with a propane fire pit.

Two private balconies.

The property's caretaker lives on a neighboring property, so there's always someone on hand to solve any problems that arise during a luxurious stay. The user reviews on Vrbo average out to 4.6 out of 5 stars, with former guests raving about the exclusive property.

Get our free mobile app

McEntire's former estate is also available to book for weddings, corporate events, charity events or virtually any other special occasions. For more information, visit the Estate at Cherokee Dock's official website, and scroll through the photos below to see inside Reba McEntire's former waterfront estate, as well as her stunning estate in California.

PICTURES: See Inside Reba McEntire's Former Nashville Manor Home Reba McEntire's former Nashville mansion is now an upscale resort, and it's also available to rent on Vrbo. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker