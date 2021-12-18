The massive Nashville mansion where Reba McEntire used to live is going to be the site of a 5-star luxury resort.

In a press release, the venue, which is called the Estate at Cherokee Dock, announced that it is now under the management of Nashville-based Infinity Hospitality, who have new plans for what is currently a country-themed events space.

McEntire used to live the high life at Starstruck Farm, a 13,000-square-foot stately manor home on 83 acres in Lebanon, Tenn. The house sold in 2017 for $5 million to a developer who turned it into an upscale events space.

The Estate at Cherokee Dock still features the spectacular grounds and views of Old Hickory Lake that McEntire once enjoyed, while the interior has been completely updated. The property boasts seven bedrooms, five full bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen, home theater, wine room, eight-car garage, pool, guest house, barn and more top-dollar luxuries. The bedrooms have been decorated to pay tribute to some of country music's all-time biggest stars, beginning with the master suite, which features a theme paying tribute to McEntire herself. The other rooms pay tribute to Patsy Cline, Willie Nelson, Garth Brooks, Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn and Johnny Cash.

The new management plans to take advantage iof the natural splendor of the property, which includes a lakeside dock, extensive gardens, high-end equestrian facility, paddocks, guest house, pool house, movie theater, outdoor tented pavilion and much more. The estate has undergone extensive renovations and additions over the past few years, and according to a press release, the Estate at Cherokee Dock "will now become the ideal setting for nationally recognized corporate events, retreats, charity galas, weddings, concerts and ticketed events."

“Infinity Hospitality is thrilled to provide an event and lodging experience second to none in Tennessee, with full-service event design and planning, an on-site culinary program, custom bar selections, and vendor management for all services needed to create a once-in-a-lifetime event," states Infinity Hospitality CEO Nathaniel Beaver. "In addition, Cherokee Dock’s hospitality director will also coordinate additional on-site amenities such as spa treatments, boating, fishing, golf, horseback riding, corporate team building activities, and live music for any occasion.”

For more information, visit the venue's website. Scroll through the pictures below to see both the inside and the outside of the spectacular Estate at Cherokee Dock.