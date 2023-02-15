For some, Valentine's Day celebrations include champagne and caviar in an expensive restaurant. For Reba McEntire and Rex Linn, it was all about burgers and fries in the comfort of home this year.

The CSI: Miami actor shared a photo of their romantic meal — or, at least what was left of it.

Linn's photos shows a plate with a few ketchup-drizzled fries and an empty In-N-Out Burger wrapper. There's also a Stella Artois bottle, a bottle of Heinz Ketchup and a red Solo cup on the table, and if it weren't for the beautiful vase of red roses, we would have assumed this was a regular Tuesday.

"Sorry, we didn’t take a picture of the best Valentines dinner ever before we devoured it," Linn writes in the caption.

Many fans approved of these Valentine's Day plans in the comments, with fellow actor Melissa Peterman exclaiming, "Yes!!!!!"

The meal seems pedestrian when you consider the level of fame both McEntire and Linn have, but if you know anything about the couple, this is completely on brand. The foundation of their relationship was formed when typical date destinations — like restaurants and movie theaters — were closed.

The "Fancy" singer and Linn first met in 1991 on the set of the Gambler Returns starring Kenny Rogers. At the time, they were both in other relationships, but eventually those romances ended. They reconnected in 2020 on the set of Young Sheldon and enjoyed one date before the pandemic fully set in. Their connection remained strong, and they kept in contact.

"He was in Los Angeles, and I was in Oklahoma because my Mama had just died," McEntire told People in 2022 of how their relationship started. "We didn't get to see each other from March to June, but we'd talk over Zoom and FaceTime four to five times each day."

"We created a bond and an intimacy that was getting to know each other without being physical."

The two have become inseparable — they've even worked on a few projects together. McEntire and Linn star in season three of Big Sky on ABC and also joined forces in the Lifetime movie the Hammer.