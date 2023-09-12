It might be Reba McEntire's first season as a coach on The Voice, but when it comes to show biz and filming promos, she's a seasoned pro.

The singer proved it in a new behind-the-scenes video taking fans on the set of The Voice as McEntire films promo content for Season 24.

"Okay, so we're at my very first promo shoot of The Voice, and we're gonna be backstage showing you a little bit of what goes on to do a promo shoot," she tells the camera at the beginning of the clip.

McEntire brings fans along as she goes about her day, from glam to wardrobe to stepping in front of the camera and flashing her biggest smile. McEntire even showed a little bit of the movie magic that went into the show's latest promo, which features the singer in a black tearaway cape that flies backward to reveal the sparkly outfit she's wearing underneath.

"What are they doing to me?!" McEntire can be seen jokingly mouthing in one clip, peeking out at the camera from behind a wall of stylists and makeup gurus as they're touching up her look.

But in reality, she knows exactly what she's doing: "It ain't my first rodeo," she deadpans in another scene.

It's no wonder that so much glitz and glam goes into creating promos for The Voice: These are the pictures that will be featured in TV advertisements for the show and on billboards throughout Los Angeles, after all. The shoot wraps with all four coaches — Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Niall Horan, as well as McEntire — posing for promo shots together.

"This promo shoot has been really a lot of fun. Talented people. And we're gonna have our faces on billboards around L.A. So it's gonna be fun. I'm excited," McEntire concludes at the end of the shoot.

Season 24 of The Voice premieres on Sept. 25 on NBC. It'll be McEntire's first season as a full-time coach, and she's already committed to return for a second season when Season 25 airs next year.