Despite being close friends, Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton have a surprising secret. In a new interview, McEntire admits she has never met Parton's notoriously private husband, Carl Dean.

Dean and Parton have been married since 1966, but he prefers a life away from the spotlight, rarely appearing in public with her. Parton, of course, is very outgoing and has a larger-than-life public persona.

McEntire dished the details to host Andy Cohen during his Andy Cohen Live radio show.

"Have you met Carl?" asks the Watch What Happens Live host.

"No. Have you?” replies the "Fancy" singer.

"People really do swear he exists.” Andy says, referring to Dolly’s husband.

"I saw something the other day. They were out camping, and she and Carl went back to where they got married,” McEntire says.

But no, she has not met him. She has also never tried Parton's cooking!

This revelation highlights the unique nature of Parton and Dean's relationship, which has thrived despite Parton's very public life. Dean's choice to avoid the spotlight is a stark contrast to Parton’s fame, but it has worked for them for nearly six decades.

McEntire says she admires for their dynamic, recognizing the balance they’ve maintained between private and public lives.

Her longtime friendship with Parton underscores the warmth within the country music industry. McEntire's candid moment also gives fans a sneak peek behind the friendship of two beloved country icons, showing that even celebrity friendships have their unexpected secrets.

Perhaps soon Carl and Dolly will have Reba and her boyfriend Rex Linn over for dinner?