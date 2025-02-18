Red Lobster Brings Back a Fan-Favorite Event!

You thought the elevator business had its ups and downs, that's nothing compared to what Red Lobster has gone through over the past few years.

From a bankruptcy to closures, and for better, now we're seeing the revival of once-thriving brand.

To keep up excitement for the chain, Red Lobster has brought back their beloved Lobsterfest.

The restaurant chain — which still boasts more than 500 locations in America — wants everyone to know that they can still come to Red Lobster not only for the Cheddar Bay Biscuits, but now for the full-on experience of Lobstefest.

Red Lobster has deemed this year's event the GLOAT: The Greatest Lobsterfest of All Time.

It's a risky move for the chain, as some speculated that Red Lobster's endless shrimp deal was the nail in the coffin for the restaurant. But with Lobsterfest, the portions are controlled.

Customers can dive into dishes like lobster & shrimp linguini, a classic lobster roll and lobster mac & cheese.

For patrons who want variety, the "Create Your Own" option allows diners to mix and match up to three lobster entrees. This is somewhat like the Tour of Italy at Olive Garden, but with this one, you actually get to choose which options you want on your giant plate.

Some would say that this is a last-ditch effort to revive the Red Lobster brand, but they have had other last-ditch efforts before, and they always seem to claw their way back to the surface.

24 Country Stars With Their Own Bars + Restaurants Of all of the side hustles country artists could partake in, opening a bar or restaurant is the most fitting — and very common. After all, many of these stars got their start on a barstool, tip jar nearby, playing their music for anyone who would listen.

These places feel like home for many of these singers. Over the years, several artists have gotten into the bar or restaurant game, and for a select few, brands have turned into franchises with several locations and/or concepts — we're looking at you, Jimmy Buffett!

Let's take a look at the country star food and entertainment venues that have opened over the years. Gallery Credit: Jess