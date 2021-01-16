Reese Witherspoon will be living in high style in her new $16 million estate in California. The award-winning actress has recently purchased a spectacular new mansion in the upscale Brentwood area of Los Angeles, and pictures show a massive residence that is luxurious, but still retains a touch of hominess.

According to Variety, Witherspoon and her husband, Hollywood talent agent Jim Toth, bought their 7-bedroom, 9-bathroom, 9,504-square-foot estate in March of 2020, but their purchase of the house only recently became public knowledge. The English Country-style manor sits on three acres of very private, gated land in a canyon in Los Angeles.

The scale of the house is grand, with high ceilings and exposed beams throughout. The interior amenities include a vast living room with a fireplace, a formal wood-paneled library, a formal dining room, a massive chef's kitchen with an attached breakfast room and more. The master suite features an oversized walk-in closet with built-in shelves, a master bath with dual vanities and a separate sitting room. There are also two separate staff suites in the house to accommodate live-in help.

The exterior of the home is just as spectacular, with lushly landscaped lawns and gardens, a saltwater pool and spa, an outdoor kitchen, outdoor eating areas and an oversized outdoor fireplace.

Witherspoon and Toth also purchased a historic Southern manor home in her hometown of Nashville in 2014, which they renovated and live in part-time. The couple recently sold a magazine-worthy farmhouse that they owned in Malibu.

Scroll through the photos below to see inside Reese Witherspoon's gorgeous new California mansion, and keep scrolling to peek inside her manor home in Tennessee and her Malibu retreat.

See Inside Reese Witherspoon's California Estate

See Inside Reese Witherspoon's Historic Nashville Mansion: