Reese Witherspoon's beautiful Nashville manor home has all the class and elegance you would expect from the movie and TV star. Pictures of Witherspoon's Tennessee mansion reveal a spectacular home with a lot of Southern history.

Witherspoon and her husband, Hollywood agent Jim Toth, bought the 4-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath home in 2014, paying 1.95 million for the 3,855-square-foot house, which sits on six and a half acres in the high-priced Oak Hill area of Nashville nearby the Tennessee governor's mansion. According to Zillow, a prominent Nashville family built the house, and when it came on the market in 2013, a wealthy Nashville car dealer and his wife purchased it in the hope of saving it from being torn down and replaced by a modern McMansion.

They painted the interior of the house, refinished the beautiful wood floors and gutted the out-of-date kitchen and laundry rooms before putting the house back on the market. They placed a deed restriction on the property to ensure that the next owner could not replace the historic home, and Witherspoon and Toth took on the project of fully renovating the historic home after they, in turn, purchased it.

The pictures below show large rooms with high ceilings and oversized windows to provide plenty of natural light. The formal-yet-charming home features a sweeping grand staircase, a paneled library and three separate fireplaces, and the house is situated on gorgeous grounds whose amenities include a long driveway lined with rock walls, a pool, a guest house and a stream running through the middle of the property.

Scroll through below to see inside Witherspoon's gorgeous Nashville mansion.

See Inside Reese Witherspoon's Historic Nashville Mansion:

You've Never Seen Anything Like Alan Jackson's Nashville Mansion!

Tim McGraw + Faith Hill's Tennessee Manor Is a Piece of History